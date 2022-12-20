Read full article on original website
Moonstone Bank Issues Statement Regarding Recent Motion by the Joint Provisional Liquidators of FTX Markets
Farmington State Bank, d/b/a Moonstone Bank, has a legal duty to protect from public disclosure the privacy of account holders, regardless of who they are. However, in light of the Bahamian Joint Provisional Liquidator motion filed on December 23, 2022, with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, which makes public the existence of a certain FTX account held by the Bank, we wish to re-assert that we have followed safe and sound banking practices and kept our balance sheet highly liquid.
UKHSA to stop publishing Covid modelling data in January
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January.Chief data scientist Dr Nick Watkins said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics.The R range and growth rate for England had been published weekly during the height of the pandemic, and fortnightly since April this year.It was first published in May 2020 for all of the UK, until April 2021 when it was published for England only.The reproductive rate, the R rate, refers to the number of people an infected...
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
Get Ready for Success in The Futures Market with Canadian Futures Trader’s Special Promotions For 2023
Exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials now available. Canadian Futures Trader is excited to announce special promotions for 2023. Canadian Futures Trader’s website is a go-to destination for traders looking to stay up-to-date on the latest futures news and strategies. In addition to providing valuable resources and information, the site also offers exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials.
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market Is Poised for Rapid Growth
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Get the best domain name worth tens of thousands USD for free
New Crypto Space, DID system purely on chain, fairlaunch of domain names, and the token price rose more than 20 times in the airdrop round1. Now airdrop2 and domain name registration have been launched, and are entering a positive rise period. Now, as long as one of the following conditions is met, you can have the priority of N2 stage: claim airdrop + nearly free registration of the best domain names, and invite N friends to earn N times of airdrop (the invitees need to complete domain name registration).
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
Clover Leaf Capital Announces Definitive Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Clover Leaf will acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore Energy"), a mineral exploration company which holds the Falcon and West Bear properties located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, which are prospective for uranium and other metals.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
TECO 2030 Christmas Letter to Shareholders
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Dear fellow shareholders and zero emission friends,. We started of 2022 with a shareprice of NOK 4.775 and wow have we not only increased the shareprice since then, but the company has evolved at tremendous speeds and achieved beyond what I thought was possible. Partnerships have been established and grown. The fuel cell development project has progressed according to schedule, with an early Christmas present on December 14th where we physically could touch the first ever TECO 2030 fuel cell stack!
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Andar Bahar: best digital marketing experience is now in business
Andar Bahar promotes the interests of businesses on the Internet, so that the latter can better optimize their offer and generate maximum interest in their services. These qualities have allowed Andar Bahar to establish itself in the market as a reliable and experienced marketing agent. United States - December 23,...
123 Profit Review 2023 By Steve Clayton And Aidan Booth with COOL Bonus And Discount Price
Do you want to start an online business? You might have heard of 123 profit and the incredible results it promises. However, is this training course any different from hundreds of others that don’t deliver?. If you are unsure if 123 profit is right for your needs, you have...
Benefits of Low Code No Code App Development According to Realtimecampaign.com
Not too long ago, it took extensive coding experience to create any kind of software. Now, that's no longer the case. Low-code/no-code software design allows users to generate effective software solutions, typically in the world of business intelligence, with little to no coding required. Instead, developers can use a simple graphic interface to drag and drop and then expand upon necessary elements. Business owners and key stakeholders can read on to find out what they might have to gain by adopting this novel approach.
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
