Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Woonsocket Call
Dominique Dieujuste, Financial Professional & CEO of Dieujuste Financial, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Dominique Dieujuste discusses the benefits of working with an independent insurance agent vs. a captive agent. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-dominique-dieujuste-financial-professional-ceo-of-dieujuste-financial/. Dominique explained: “An independent insurance agent offers many advantages that a captive agent cannot match. For example, an independent agent is not bound...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SUNL, SPRQ
If you purchased Sunlight securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sunlight class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10554 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
Woonsocket Call
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Woonsocket Call
Butterfly Acquires Nutrition Leader Milk Specialties Global
Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Milk Specialties Global (“Milk Specialties” or the “Company”), a leader in human and animal nutrition, from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Founded in 1949...
Woonsocket Call
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
