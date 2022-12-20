Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
wbrz.com
Plumbers warn homeowners to wrap pipes ahead of Christmas freeze, or pay hundreds in repairs
BATON ROUGE - While most people are looking forward to the holiday weekend, plumbers at Sunshine Plumbing are preparing for a flood of calls if history is any guide. The owner, Dirk Payne, remembers years prior when things froze over in the capital area. “There were 300 phone calls a...
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Constable's Office gives away hundreds of toys for Christmas
BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and the Baton Rouge Constable's Office is wasting no time to make sure all the children have something under their tree this Christmas. The fourth annual Toy Giveaway kicked off at noon right outside Lillie's Kitchen. Hundreds of toys such as dolls,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit donates $10K to families in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –A local nonprofit has donated $10,000 worth of food, cleaning supplies and toys to Baton Rouge families in need. “Project 70805” is a charity that’s known for its dedication to promoting social and economic growth in North Baton Rouge. On Wednesday morning, the...
wbrz.com
Cancer patient staying optimistic despite a holiday in the hospital
BATON ROUGE - Over at Baton Rouge General, many patients are dealing with a hard reality this Christmas. Many are spending the holiday from the confines of their patient room. For some like Joseph Hynes, its the sense of love and compassion that's keeping them optimistic. "The past 24 days...
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!. There will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds in December and January. BREC says the following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday,...
brproud.com
Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
theadvocate.com
Youngsville boy known as 'Little Steve Harvey' asks Santa for no toys, just suits and ties
Santa surely doesn't receive many requests for suits and ties, but Easton Blanchard is not your typical little boy. The 3-year-old Youngsville resident is completely obsessed with Steve Harvey to the point where he dresses up as the "Family Feud" host every day and carries gameshow cards in his backpack.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
Comments / 0