Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays

BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit donates $10K to families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –A local nonprofit has donated $10,000 worth of food, cleaning supplies and toys to Baton Rouge families in need. “Project 70805” is a charity that’s known for its dedication to promoting social and economic growth in North Baton Rouge. On Wednesday morning, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Family of Devin Page Jr. helps others prepare for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Devin Page Jr. and 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge gave away dozens of Christmas presents in honor of Devin on Monday. “It’s very sad that Sunday coming, I won’t be able to have all three of my kids with me,” said Tye Toliver, mother of Devin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA

