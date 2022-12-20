Read full article on original website
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Primergy Solar Secures up to $200M Revolving Credit Facility from Rabobank
Funding supports expanded in ERCOT, MISO, PJM and WECC making Primergy’s project portfolio exceed 14 GW across the US. Primergy Solar, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, announced the closing with Rabobank of a $75 million revolving credit facility with the option to increase up to $200 million. The facility will be used to support a growing development pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. Primergy’s near-term portfolio exceeds 3.2 GW of solar PV and c. 2.3 GW of storage projects targeting operational dates through 2026, which includes the previously announced Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada. A further 5 GW of solar PV and 4.3 GW of storage projects are planned for operational dates after 2026.
