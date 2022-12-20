ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job

I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell Killed In New Orleans Shooting

The 43-year-old comedian was outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve when he was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Tragedy shocked the comedy world and New Orleans this Christmas Eve. A shooting took place outside a grocery store in the city’s Central Business District, and a stray bullet struck and killed comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities believe Montrell was not the intended target. According to reports, he was sitting in his car in a parking lot of Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Moreover, the shooting interrupted Christmas shopping and rush hour traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City

One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
fox8live.com

Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 60-year-old man dead in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. When police arrived they found the victim with a gunshot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says

One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible

The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
HAMMOND, LA

