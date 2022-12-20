Read full article on original website
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job
I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell Killed In New Orleans Shooting
The 43-year-old comedian was outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve when he was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Tragedy shocked the comedy world and New Orleans this Christmas Eve. A shooting took place outside a grocery store in the city’s Central Business District, and a stray bullet struck and killed comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities believe Montrell was not the intended target. According to reports, he was sitting in his car in a parking lot of Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Moreover, the shooting interrupted Christmas shopping and rush hour traffic.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
Interim-superintendent Michelle Woodfork sworn in as NOPD Chief Ferguson retires
NEW ORLEANS — Former NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson took his “final walk” as New Orleans’ top cop Thursday, getting his public send off from city leaders and police officers. Soon after, Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was sworn in. “As we serve in public service, not just...
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tara Lane near Bundy Road. The victim died at the scene.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead, woman wounded on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead and a woman wounded Thursday night on Chef Menteur Highway in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Police said they were called at 7:08 p.m. to Chef's intersection with Dale Street, where the man, 32, was declared dead. The woman sustained injuries that did not threaten her life, police said.
NOPD seeks person of interest in Friday homicide
New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting at the Rouses Market in the Warehouse District on Friday.
WWL-TV
Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
fox8live.com
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
Man shot to death in Warehouse District
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District this afternoon.
One dead, one in stable condition after Central City shooting
This is an ongoing investigation and the Orleans Parish Coroners' office will release the deceased victim's identity after an autopsy and the family is notified.
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
WWL-TV
Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 60-year-old man dead in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. When police arrived they found the victim with a gunshot...
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible
The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
an17.com
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
