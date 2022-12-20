Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
There’s one way Yankees can make SF Giants’ offseason even worse
OK, so Plan A’s out the door for the San Francisco Giants. The team intended to use their economic surplus this offseason to woo Aaron Judge away from the Yankees, then planned to pivot to Carlos Correa and the shortstop market if they struck out. Or maybe they’d sign both? After all, that’s what Carlos Baerga said.
Yankees should swing trade for old enemy to fill 2023 left field vacancy
Five years and $75 million for Andrew Benintendi would’ve been a hefty price for the Yankees to pay for continuity — especially considering some remained unsure, all offseason long, about whether Benintendi wanted to be in New York. That said … who mans left field for the New...
Yankees’ Clay Holmes trade just became even bigger disaster for Pirates
Even if Clay Holmes is never a sub-0.50 ERA guy ever again for the New York Yankees, that spectacular half-season of saves has already been banked, and the All-Star will be returning to the Bronx in 2023 and 2024 to chase a championship. The same cannot be said of the...
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Cuban World Baseball Classic entry getting significant boost
The Cuban World Baseball Classic team was hoping to be able to use major league players as part of their roster. That quest got a little easier on Saturday. According to Francys Romero, Cuban players who are United States residents are being granted a special license to join their WBC roster. Such a move would make a drastic impact upon their chances in the tournament.
MLB free agency: Ranking the 3 worst contracts of the 2022 offseason
There has been roughly $3.6 billion spent this offseason and an MLB-record 2.94 years of length per contract. There have been multiple contracts exceeding $275 million — Xander Bogaerts ($280 million), Carlos Correa ($315 million) and Trea Turner ($300 million) — and a multitude of contracts exceeding $10 million per season.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing
Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Creating a Yankees-Bryan Reynolds trade package after latest Pirates update
The New York Yankees have been the team most powerfully connected to outfielder Bryan Reynolds, which makes a fan wonder if the Pittsburgh Pirates feel like getting fleeced for the third time in two years after dealing Jameson Taillon and DFA’ing both pieces of the return for Clay Holmes.
