TinyGemsBreaks – Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) to Participate in 21st Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
Clover Leaf Capital Announces Definitive Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Clover Leaf will acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore Energy"), a mineral exploration company which holds the Falcon and West Bear properties located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, which are prospective for uranium and other metals.
ElectraMeccanica Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline and Accelerate Onshore Manufacturing
Company Consolidates Operations at Mesa HQ; Reduces Majority of Headcount Outside Arizona. Actions Improve Operating Costs by Approximately $10M Annually and Increase Fiscal Discipline Without Compromising Ability to Further Commercialize and Scale. CEO Susan E. Docherty Appointed to ElectraMeccanica Board. Investor Day Postponed To June 14, 2023 In Order To...
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
Andar Bahar: best digital marketing experience is now in business
Andar Bahar promotes the interests of businesses on the Internet, so that the latter can better optimize their offer and generate maximum interest in their services. These qualities have allowed Andar Bahar to establish itself in the market as a reliable and experienced marketing agent. United States - December 23,...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SUNL, SPRQ
If you purchased Sunlight securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sunlight class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10554 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
CapVest's GLO Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Calyx, a Global Leader in the Delivery of Improved Outcomes From Clinical Trials
GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005180/en/. The...
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
China-hifi-Audio Introduces High-Quality Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Generate the Best Possible Audio Effects For Home Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio unveils powerful audiophile tube amplifiers manufactured with high-end components and precision engineering for excellent sound performance and durability. China-hifi-Audio supplies the best quality audiophile tube amplifiers at most affordable prices. Like their name suggests, this store sells high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers for every sound enthusiast. They are also one of the most experienced suppliers on the market who strive to provide the best possible sound quality for all customers. This store understands that sound quality is the main factor for a good product, which is why their audiophile tube amplifiers are designed to deliver the best imaginable audio quality. Their audiophile tube amplifiers are built with quality, durability and affordability in mind; they feature high-end components with a premium construction to deliver the best sound possible without any compromise on sound quality. All their audiophile tube amplifiers are handcrafted by professionals with years of experience in building high-quality audio devices. They follow stringent and strict manufacturing processes to ensure that their sound systems meet international standards and deliver great performance at all times.
Primergy Solar Secures up to $200M Revolving Credit Facility from Rabobank
Funding supports expanded in ERCOT, MISO, PJM and WECC making Primergy’s project portfolio exceed 14 GW across the US. Primergy Solar, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, announced the closing with Rabobank of a $75 million revolving credit facility with the option to increase up to $200 million. The facility will be used to support a growing development pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. Primergy’s near-term portfolio exceeds 3.2 GW of solar PV and c. 2.3 GW of storage projects targeting operational dates through 2026, which includes the previously announced Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada. A further 5 GW of solar PV and 4.3 GW of storage projects are planned for operational dates after 2026.
Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Inline Quality Control will Aid 3D Metrology Solutions' Growth Prospects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs),...
Metal Recycling Global Market to Reach $30.2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Metal Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global metal recycling market size reached US$ 219.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during 2021-2027.
Get the best domain name worth tens of thousands USD for free
New Crypto Space, DID system purely on chain, fairlaunch of domain names, and the token price rose more than 20 times in the airdrop round1. Now airdrop2 and domain name registration have been launched, and are entering a positive rise period. Now, as long as one of the following conditions is met, you can have the priority of N2 stage: claim airdrop + nearly free registration of the best domain names, and invite N friends to earn N times of airdrop (the invitees need to complete domain name registration).
The Worldwide Prepacked Chromatography Columns Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027: Growing Demand for Purification of Antibodies and Vaccines Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market (2022-2027) by Column Type, Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is estimated to be USD 4.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
