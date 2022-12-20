ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What is Ohio’s minimum wage for 2023?

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtIW0_0joyrT7y00

(WJW) — Next year, Ohio’s minimum wage will jump from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 for non-tipped employees and from $4.65 to $5.05 for tipped employees.

The 80-cent hike for non-tipped employees will be the largest in the state’s 16 years of annual increases, U.S. Department of Labor data shows .

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

That’s because the increases were tied to the rate of inflation by a constitutional amendment , and this year, inflation climbed to nearly 40-year highs. The Consumer Price Index used in the formula rose 8.7% between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

That amendment took effect in 2007. That year, the minimum wage rose from $4.25 to $6.85 — a $2.60 increase.

The increases are meant to counter the ever-rising costs of goods and services. A $6.85 wage in November 2007 had about the same buying power as a $9.70 wage in November 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and hasn’t changed since 2009. But with inflation, its real value is at its lowest point in decades, NewsNation reported .

Ohio’s new minimum wage applies only to businesses that gross at least $372,000 a year, and to employees who are at least 16 years old. Otherwise, the minimum hourly wage is set to the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Ohio’s 2021 minimum wage of $9.30 was the 23rd lowest among all 50 states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor . It rose 50 cents from 2020, which was the largest annual increase since 2007.

10 companies that pay workers $15 or more

A new ballot initiative to raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 per hour could go before voters next year.

If approved, the state’s minimum wage would rise incrementally over three years, starting in 2025, to reach $15 per hour for non-tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2028. Tipped employees who take home more than the equivalent of $15 per hour with tips and hourly wages combined would have a minimum wage of $14 per hour by 2028.

The minimum wage would then continue to increase each year, based on inflation.

The state ballot board approved the measure in November, and organizers are now collecting signatures from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, FOX 8 sister station WCMH reported .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 7

Related
Mount Vernon News

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Concerns grow for potential multi-state power outages

AUDUBON, Pennsylvania — PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid provider for Ohio and surrounding states are asking residents to conserve electricity. The power grid provider, who services Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and portions of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, and North Carolina warns that the grid is under strain. Due to the holidays and recent winter weather, PJM asks that consumers continue efforts to conserve. Rotating outages, the company said, is a genuine concern.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands

“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
OHIO STATE
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Ales Krivec on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are definitely worth your time, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy