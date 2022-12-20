ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: shaking off a cold Christmas weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Weather Team hopes you are having a Merry Christmas weekend! Stay bundled up as you test out any new toys through the afternoon: temperatures will have trouble exceeding the lower 40s despite a generous supply of sunshine. Sunset comes at 5:08 and, beware: temperatures ought to dive back through the 30s and 20s through the evening.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: one of the colder Christmas weekends of Cape Fear history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time. After a couple of First Alert Action Days to dodge heavy showers, roll with bumpy winds, and prepare for frigid air to arrive in the Cape Fear Region... said frigid air is now front and center in your First Alert Forecast...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were...
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Holiday safety tips from law enforcement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are hitting the road or hopping on a plane this holiday weekend. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. You should set timers on interior and exterior...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22. According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Protecting your home while you're on vacation

Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family of eight lost everything Friday in a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy