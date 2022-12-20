ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Recruiting Watch: Potential Oregon flips and commitments a day out from early signing period

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRGsI_0joyrLJO00

We are a day away from the early signing period getting started in the world of college football, which means in the next 24 hours, a bunch of high school prospects are going to be putting pen to paper and letting it be known where they are going to start their college careers.

While there are still a number of uncommitted prospects who are likely to make their final decisions known, some of the biggest fireworks on Wednesday could end up coming from top recruits who are committed to one school, but announce they are flipping to another.

It’s flip season, and the Oregon Ducks were on the wrong end of Monday morning’s news that five-star quarterback Dante Moore was flipping his commitment to UCLA .

We expect the Ducks to sign a star-studded class on Wednesday based on the guys who are committed and locked into the program, and there’s a chance it could get even better with a couple of late additions Oregon is working hard to get.

A few days ago we laid out a number of potential candidates to flip for Oregon. Let’s take another look at that list with early signing day knocking on the door, and discuss a few of the uncommitted prospects and players in the transfer portal who could be making a decision as well.

5-star Notre Dame Safety Peyton Bowen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6fOt_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9919) National Ranking: 14 Position Ranking: 2 The Buzz: Down the stretch, it looks like the recruitment for Bowen has become more of a race between Oklahoma and Oregon than it has for Notre Dame. If you were to determine which team is in the lead to land the five-star safety at the moment, it would have to be the Sooners, who have picked up several recruiting predictions to execute the flip. That's not to say that the Ducks are out of the running, but they definitely have some work to do if they are going to leap Oklahoma and bring the talented DB to Eugene.

5-star Texas A&M Defensive Lineman David Hicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVbVu_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9961) National Ranking: 9 Position Ranking: 1 The Buzz: Hicks was one of the two players I felt the most confident about landing with the Ducks a few days ago. While I still think there's a good possibility he flips to Oregon, Texas A&M is working hard to hold on to him and is doing a good job of it. Hicks visited College Station this past weekend, and it seems to have cooled the flip potential. Again, I don't think Oregon is out of the running, and this one will likely come down to a signing day announcement, but if forced to choose at the moment, I would lean Aggies.

5-star Iowa Offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor (Flipped to Alabama)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsbdZ_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9939) National Ranking: 12 Position Ranking: 1 Update: Kadyn Proctor announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Buzz: This is the other player I felt extremely confident about Oregon being able to flip. All signs were pointing toward Proctor committing to the Ducks thanks to his relationship with Adrian Klemm, his multiple visits to Eugene in the past couple of months and the parental support shown for Oregon. However, Proctor visited Alabama this past weekend, and now there are several predictions coming in that have the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class headed to Tuscaloosa to join Nick Saban. Like Hicks, this feels like a signing day announcement with the Ducks working hard to get back on top of the race, but it feels like the smart bet is Alabama at the moment.

5-star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlW1n_0joyrLJO00 Photo Courtesy of Dave Uiagalelei

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9851) National Ranking: 17 Position Ranking: 2 The Buzz: Throughout the recruitment for Matayo Uiagalelei, it has felt like the Ducks are in the race for him, but never quite leading the charge. That remains the case. Oregon, Ohio State and USC are the announced final three schools. The Trojans are believed to be the front-runner. While the Ducks are still in the picture, current buzz shows that the five-star edge will likely end up in Los Angeles.

4-star Notre Dame Running Back Jayden Limar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5rQ4_0joyrLJO00 Photo Courtesy of Jayden Limar

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9851) National Ranking: 275 Position Ranking: 16 The Buzz: Finally a flip that I feel really good about. Almost anywhere you look, signs are pointing toward Limar flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. He is one of the top prep players in the state of Washington, and the Ducks have been working on him constantly over the past several months, trying to get him to stay closer to home and join Carlos Locklyn in Eugene. A lot of predictions are in for Limar to flip to the Ducks before all is said and done, and I would be surprised if we didn't see that announcement come out in the next 12-24 hours.

4-star Baylor QB Austin Novosad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUrzE_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9465) National Ranking: 86 Position Ranking: 9 The Buzz: This is a new addition to the list and one that has come about since the announcement that five-star QB Dante Moore flipped from Oregon to UCLA. The Ducks are now in search of another prep QB they can add to the roster this offseason, and Novosad is a heck of a contingency plan. He has a relationship with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein from his time in Texas. Though he is committed to the Baylor Bears, there's a feeling out there the Ducks are pushing hard to get him to Eugene.

4-star LSU Corner Back Daylen Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU30O_0joyrLJO00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9495) National Ranking: 109 Position Ranking: 12 The Buzz: Early beliefs were that Austin wasn't planning to sign with a team until February, which had him down on the list of potential flips for Oregon. Recent buzz indicates he is considering making a decision this week. The LSU commit has been on a couple of visits to Eugene over the past few months and I'm told that Oregon feels good about being able to get him. Whether that's tomorrow or in February, I think the Ducks end up pulling off the flip.

4-star Louisville Tight End Jamari Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqXwI_0joyrLJO00 Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.8908) National Ranking: 415 Position Ranking: 26 The Buzz: The Ducks are making a strong late move on Johnson, who has been committed to the Cardinals since April. Johnson made it to Eugene in October and was on campus again this past weekend. I think the Ducks capitalize on the coaching change at Louisville this offseason and pull off the flip, bringing the 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete to Eugene.

4-star CB Caleb Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0490wz_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9310) National Ranking: 165 Position Ranking: 19 The Buzz: It hasn't happened yet (as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday) but I think Caleb Presley could announce his flip to the Washington Huskies at any moment. After taking an official visit to Seattle earlier this month, the No. 1 player from the state of Washington has been said to strongly reconsider his options and look at staying home instead of coming down south to Eugene. While that would hurt Oregon's recruiting class, I think the Ducks have been prepared for this outcome and lightened the blow with the addition of Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson on Sunday.

5-star QB Dante Moore (Flipped to UCLA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47778G_0joyrLJO00 247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9947) National Ranking: 3 Position Ranking: 3 The Buzz: This flip already took place, so it moves down to the bottom of the list. Most Oregon fans saw this one coming for a few days, and with the announcement that QB Bo Nix would return for the 2023 season, it took a little bit of the sting out, knowing that the Ducks at least have some time before needing to figure out their future at the position. Still, losing a player like Dante Moore is never easy, and losing him to an in-conference team like UCLA, with former Oregon coach Chip Kelly pulling off the flip, makes it sting a little bit more.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8D48_0joyrLJO00 Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9007) National Ranking: 329 Position Ranking: 45 The Buzz: Porter was in Eugene over the weekend and looks to be leaning toward the Ducks ahead of signing day. He had a great visit and was able to get to know both the staff and the other players on the roster. At this point, all signs point toward the Ducks landing this four-star out of Texas and adding bulk to their defensive line.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORpJN_0joyrLJO00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8811) National Ranking: 573 Position Ranking: 36 The Buzz: While Davis took a visit to Stanford over the weekend and was said to have loved it, there are still several predictions for him to end up with the Ducks in the end, including one from 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong on Monday. Listed as an athlete but projected to play defensive back, Davis would be a great addition for the Ducks to make in the secondary this offseason.

Texas OL Junior Angilau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdbyb_0joyrLJO00 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats: 34 Games Played The Buzz: Angilau was on campus recently and the buzz coming from that visit is very positive so far. He is a veteran player from Texas who has a lot of experience moving around on the offensive line, showing versatility in playing multiple positions. I'm told Angilau developed good relationships with the staff in Eugene, and at this point I expect him to transfer to the Ducks.

Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9vQf_0joyrLJO00 Collegiate Stats: 23 Games Played (22 started) The Buzz: Cornelius is one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal, and he is down to a final four of Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ohio State. He will announce his commitment on Wednesday. Cornelius took a visit to Eugene earlier this month and I believe the Ducks feel good about their ability to get him, but we will see ultimately where he ends up landing tomorrow.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MUST SEE: Ohio State legend wears Michigan football uniform, sings The Victors

Former Michigan football left tackle Taylor Lewan had a big bet going with a former Ohio State legend. And Lewan came to collect on Christmas Day. Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who is now the head coach of Tennessee State, has ties to Lewan through the Tennessee Titans, and apparently, the rivals placed a bet on the winner of The Game. Well, in case you missed it, the Wolverines won in dominating fashion in Columbus, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans

Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
LSUCountry

Five-Star CB Desmond Ricks Makes College Decision

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama over LSU and Florida. The blue-chip defensive back, who is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge, will enroll early with the Crimson Tide. The Tigers were in the lead with this one for quite some time, but a last second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance on “The Herd with Colin... The post TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Uiagalelei brothers just turned Oregon vs. Oregon State into game of the year

One of the biggest games on the schedule every season typically comes in late November as the last game of the regular season for both teams. Whether it’s the Beavers traveling 45 minutes south on Interstate 5 to set up shop in Autzen Stadium, or the Ducks flying up north for a date in Reser Stadium, the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry is always appointment viewing in the pacific northwest. That was the case even when the Beavers were undergoing a long rebuilding process over the past couple of decades, which led to far more blowouts than competitive games against the...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy