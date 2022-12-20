Are Fort Worth stores open for Christmas Day? Here’s a list
Make sure you get everything you need for Christmas Day on the eve of the holiday because almost all stores in the Fort Worth area will be closed.
The all-you-can-eat buffet chain Golden Corral is the exception. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the holiday.
Here’s what grocery stores will be open and closed on Christmas Day:
- H-E-B- Closed
- Albertsons- limited hours, check with your store
- Kroger- Closed
- Whole Foods- Closed
- Sprouts- Closed
- Tom Thumb- Closed
- Central Market- Closed
- Walmart- Closed
- Target- Closed
- Sam’s Club- Closed
- Costco- Closed
- Trader Joe’s- Closed
- Aldi- Closed
Here’s what retail and other stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving day:
- Cabelas- Closed
- Golden Corral- Most locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Planet Fitness- Closed
- Kohl’s- Closed
- Best Buy- Closed
- Home Depot- Closed
- Lowe’s- Closed
- Academy Sports and Outdoors- Closed
- Bed, Bath & Beyond- Closed
- Barnes & Noble- Closed
- Dick’s Sporting Goods- Closed
- TJ Maxx- Closed
- Total Wine & More- Closed
- Spec’s- Closed
- Goodwill- Closed
Here’s what malls and shopping centers will be open and closed on Thanksgiving day:
- Hulen Mall- Closed
- The Shops at Clearfork- Closed
- Ridgmar Mall- Closed
- La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth- Closed
- University Park Village- Closed
