Are Fort Worth stores open for Christmas Day? Here’s a list

Make sure you get everything you need for Christmas Day on the eve of the holiday because almost all stores in the Fort Worth area will be closed.

The all-you-can-eat buffet chain Golden Corral is the exception. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the holiday.

Here’s what grocery stores will be open and closed on Christmas Day:

H-E-B- Closed

Albertsons- limited hours, check with your store

Kroger- Closed

Closed Whole Foods- Closed

Closed Sprouts- Closed

Closed Tom Thumb- Closed

Closed Central Market- Closed

Closed Walmart- Closed

Closed Target- Closed

Closed Sam’s Club- Closed

Closed Costco- Closed

Closed Trader Joe’s- Closed

Closed Aldi- Closed

Here's what retail and other stores are open and closed on Christmas day:

Cabelas- Closed

Golden Corral- Most locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Planet Fitness- Closed

Closed Kohl’s- Closed

Closed Best Buy- Closed

Closed Home Depot- Closed

Closed Lowe’s- Closed

Closed Academy Sports and Outdoors- Closed

Closed Bed, Bath & Beyond- Closed

Closed Barnes & Noble- Closed

Closed Dick’s Sporting Goods- Closed

Closed TJ Maxx- Closed

Closed Total Wine & More- Closed

Closed Spec’s- Closed

Closed Goodwill- Closed

Here's what malls and shopping centers will be open and closed on Christmas day: