Fill ‘er up! A gallon of gas in Fort Worth drops under $2.50

Relief at the gas pump on Christmas week was not a gift many Texas motorists thought would happen.

But here we are, according to the Automobile Association of America the average price per gallon of gas in Tarrant County is down to $2.59, with the state average just a penny more. In June, the average price per gallon in Fort Worth was at $4.84 a gallon .

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we’re closing out the year on a positive note, challenges remain that could drive prices up again next spring, so motorists might want to keep their expectations in check.”

Fill ‘er up, and save on this year’s holiday drive.

Source: GasBuddy.com (12/20)

Sam’s Club

8351 Anderson Blvd

$2.31

Costco

5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.

$2.39

Costco

8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy

$2.39

Murphy Express

841 W Rendon Crowley Rd

$2.39

Sam’s Club

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd

$2.39

Murphy Express

2228 Jacksboro Hwy.

$2.43

Murphy USA

5351 Basswood Blvd.

$2.44

Murphy USA

4611 N Tarrant Pkwy.

$2.44

Walmart

4550 Heritage Trace Pkwy

$2.44

Pilot

2400 Alliance Gateway

$2.45