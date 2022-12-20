ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

One dead after Christmas Eve crash in Morgan County

One person is dead after a crash on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, it happened on Highway 50, west of Lewis Drive. Kristan R. Price, 26, of Florence, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus east on 50 when it drifted...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Seven people displaced after Jefferson City fire

Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday night in Jefferson City. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jefferson City Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane. When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the front...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an Osage Beach man died after falling into the water at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Highway Patrol's online report says the incident happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon near the 20-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake. Dean Guiducci, 69, fell...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school...
COLUMBIA, MO

