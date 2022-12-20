The star-studded cast of Kasi Lemmons's new flick "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" includes Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci taking on the roles of the iconic Whitney Houston and influential individuals in her life. Ackie is playing Houston herself, and she does a tremendous job at it. Not only do the two look strikingly alike, Ackie captures many of Houston's mannerisms while portraying her strength, her struggle, and, above all, her ability to change the game of music forever. With such comparable looks comes the question of whether the voice comes along too. Though Ackie makes the perfect person to pick up the role of Houston, is she actually belting out the songs featured in the movie? The short answer is no.

4 DAYS AGO