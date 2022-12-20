Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine & Deadpool “Hate Each Other” In New Film
Hugh Jackman is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he’s filming with costar Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorize the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” he said on The Empire Film Podcast (via ComicBook). “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him...
Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes Category
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
Serena Williams's Daughter, Olympia, Actually Did Get a Pony For Christmas
Plenty of kids dream of getting a pony for Christmas each year, but very few are lucky enough to actually find one under their tree. This holiday season, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams's adorable 5-year-old daughter, is one of the lucky ones. In a Dec. 18 Instagram post shared by her father, Alexis Ohanian, Olympia is pictured leaning up against her dad, smiling as he holds the reins of her brand-new pony — an adorable animal with a fluffy brown coat. "I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family," Alexis wrote in his caption, adding that Olympia wasted no time in picking out the perfect name. "She already named her: Daisy."
Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—See The 30-Year-Old Beauty He Just Went Public With On His 59th Birthday!
Brad Pitt may be getting older, but his girlfriends only seem to be getting younger and younger. Case in point: the 30-year-old beauty he went public with on his 59th birthday! Wow! Brad Pitt Once Again Spotted With His Rumored New Girlfriend Accordi...
Kate Hudson Says She Sees Nepotism in Other Industries “Way More Than I See It in Hollywood”
Kate Hudson says that she knows nepotism is real but feels it “doesn’t matter” if you work hard and happens “way more” in other industries outside of Hollywood. In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, the Glass Onion star waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. Hudson, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine‘s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo...
H.E.R.'s Natural Hair Is Her in Her "Purest Form"
Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. is in her "purest form." On Dec. 18, the "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" star showed off her natural hair on Instagram, and fans are going wild. Less than a week after she graced the screen as Belle, the "Closer" singer changed up her...
Ian Lara's "Romantic Comedy" Proves Comedians Can Be Off-the-Cuff and Still Keep Up With the Times
We've all probably heard the saying "growth and comfort can't ride the same horse." And in the comedy world, there are way too many OGs who refuse to evolve — we all know who they are. The truth is, what we find funny does change over the years — like it or not — because we are always evolving as a society. Good comedy is able to take a clever stab at something very relevant. That's no easy task in today's cultural climate, and yet rising comedy star Ian Lara has managed to strike the right chord when it comes to mastering it.
Rumer Willis Is Expecting Her First Child With Musician Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis is going to be a mom. On Dec. 20, the actor and musician Derek Richard Thomas announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing photos of Thomas kissing Rumer's baby bump. The couple captioned the post with a simple seedling emoji. Just a week prior, the 34-year-old actor had joined parents Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and the rest of her blended family for a heartwarming holiday celebration.
Scott Disick Reunites With the Kardashians to Celebrate Mason's Bar Mitzvah
Mason Disick is officially 13, and his dad, Scott Disick, reunited with the Kardashian–Jenner family over the weekend to celebrate his son's special birthday. While Mason turned 13 on Dec. 14 (which also happens to be his 8-year-old brother Reign's birthday, too), his bar mitzvah party took place on Dec. 17 at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Multiple members of the extended Kardashian family were photographed arriving at the party on Saturday, including Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the father of Mason, Reign, and 10-year-old Penelope.
The Live-Action "Little Mermaid" Will Make Big Changes to Prince Eric's Backstory
Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" is almost here, and while most of the new film remains a mystery, we already know quite a few ways it's going to differ from the 1989 original. The movie, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, is another in Disney's growing collection of remakes. In a Dec. 20 interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Rob Marshall explained that the new movie will give Ariel a little more agency than the original, though he doesn't see that as a major departure.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Her Kids Poke Fun at the Kardashians in "KUWTK" TikTok Parody
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's kids are following in their mother's footsteps — with a bit of a twist. On Dec. 21, the kids joined in on a viral TikTok trend and mouthed the words to a parody of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in their own video. In the clip,...
Naomi Ackie Looks Like Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," but Is She Singing?
The star-studded cast of Kasi Lemmons's new flick "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" includes Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci taking on the roles of the iconic Whitney Houston and influential individuals in her life. Ackie is playing Houston herself, and she does a tremendous job at it. Not only do the two look strikingly alike, Ackie captures many of Houston's mannerisms while portraying her strength, her struggle, and, above all, her ability to change the game of music forever. With such comparable looks comes the question of whether the voice comes along too. Though Ackie makes the perfect person to pick up the role of Houston, is she actually belting out the songs featured in the movie? The short answer is no.
James Cameron Reveals He Had a Scientific Study Done on Jack's "Titanic" Death
James Cameron would very much like it if the discussion surrounding Jack's death in "Titanic" did not go on. After years of fans debating whether or not Jack and Rose both could have fit on that floating door in the ocean, the director commissioned a study to prove once and for all that Jack had to die. And not just for cinematic reasons.
Yes, Emma Thompson Is Really Singing in the New "Matilda" Musical
Emma Thompson stars in Netflix's new movie "Matilda," based on the musical of the same name which, in turn, is based upon Roald Dahl's 1988 novel. In the film, Thompson stars as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, the devious, horrible headmistress of Matilda's school who openly hates the kids she's in charge of. Miss Trunchbull has multiple songs in the show, which might leave viewers wondering if Thompson did her own singing for the part. Yes, Thompson is really singing in "Matilda."
Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Joey King Surprises Fiancé Steven Piet After Spending a Month Apart
Joey King is home for the holidays. But instead of telling her fiancé, Steven Piet, in advance, she decided to surprise him. The "Kissing Booth" actor shared his reaction and the couple's subsequent reunion in a sweet Instagram gallery on Dec. 22. "I surprised Steven after a month apart, and idk man, these photos make my eyes wet," she wrote in her caption. "Happy holidays everybody." In the pictures, King walks towards a clearly stunned Piet, who's left staring with his mouth open and arms held out in disbelief. King laughs at his astonishment and the two share a tight embrace, the final snap capturing Piet's look of pure adoration.
Is It Ever a Good Idea to Travel With an Ex?
Traveling isn't normally something that people do with their exes — that is, unless you're Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca. The content creators became official in July 2020, and since then, the pair have gained millions of followers by sharing candid videos of themselves on TikTok and YouTube. Even the hashtag #averyandsoph continues to rake in 32.4 million views. To their fans, Cyrus and Mosca were total relationship goals — which is why it was surprising when the two decided to call it quits in August of this year.
Lupita Nyong'o Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Selema Masekela: "We Just Click"
This holiday season Lupita Nyong'o is grateful she has found someone she clicks with. On Friday, the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star debuted her relationship with sports commentator and television host Selema Masekela on Instagram. Both she and Masekela made things Instagram official by sharing the same video to their respective accounts.
