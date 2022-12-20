Holston Electric employees team with House Chapel Church to help homeless

Holston Electric employee Yvette Marcum was on her way to work one chilly morning she drove down Armstrong Road and saw a homeless man laying by the road on the cold concrete.

She noticed he had no jacket and no shoes on.

“My heart was broken seeing him. I used to think the homeless were outdoors because of their own doings”, Marcum said. “But now I realize that judgment was wrong. I asked God what I should do. And then I called God’s Blueprint and asked what was needed. It was just a blessing for me to help them.”

Clearly Struggling

The man laying by the road was not the first homeless person Marcum had seen in Rogersville but was by far the one who inspired her drive to help the homeless. Marcum called God’s Blueprint to ask what was most needed.

With the help of a handful of employees at Holston Electric and her church, House Chapel, she began to take up donations of cash and supplies.

“The homeless in Rogersville are clearly struggling. You cannot pretend not to see them. Seeing the guy laying on the concrete in the cold, barefooted and with no jacket broke my heart,” Marcum told the Review. “I cried as I prayed for direction.”

Fellow Holston Electric employee Rebecca Lawson was also noticing more homeless in Rogersville and wanted to help.

“I cannot look the other way and pretend they aren’t here,” Lawson said. “They are here. Our economy isn’t great, inflation is making everything so expensive and the end result of being homeless could happen to a lot of us. In the last 6 months I have noticed more and more homeless people walking the streets with nowhere to really go. These people are someone’s family. The man sleeping on the concrete is someone’s son. Imagine if this was your family member.”

$470 And Much Needed Supplies

Between Marcum and Lawson they gathered $470 in cash from a handful of coworkers, as well as House Chapel Church.

But that wasn’t all.

They also sent two heated sleeping bag liners and batteries used to run them. They purchased coats, clothing, sleeping bags and hair brushes which were all needed at God’s Blueprint.

Lawson also ordered Hot Hands from Amazon and brought in 40 pairs. Also, she thought having some nice hot pizza for the daily lunch at God’s Blueprints would be a special treat for the homeless and donated several.

“I don’t know why they are homeless,” Lawson said. “I realize some are addicts but I also can see that is not true for all of them. But even if they are addicts it does not matter. They deserve to be treated better. There are mentally challenged homeless out there too. And people who were one paycheck away from the streets are out there for any given reason. The poor older woman near McDonalds hurts my heart too. She could be someone’s Mama or Grandma.”

Lawson and Marcum said they would like Rogersville to have a shelter for transitional living to help the homeless. Both agree that the problem is not going to go away on its own and is getting worse.

“We see more homeless people out now than we have ever seen before”, Lawson said. “These people need shelter and these people need help now.”

God’s Blueprint is located at 205 S Armstrong Road and is a non-profit operating solely on donations.

It’s are a day center open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With an all volunteer staff specially trained for crisis intervention and counseling, God’s Blueprint offers the homeless a meal, a shower, counseling, help getting medicines, clothing, tents and housing when possible.

God’s Blueprint will use the cash to cover monthly operating expenses for the building. The supplies will be donated to the homeless.