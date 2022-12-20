ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MD

WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park

UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

