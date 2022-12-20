Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
Suspect arrested in September shooting in DC that left landscaper dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a September shooting that left a man dead, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers with the Fifth District responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. When officers...
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
Police ask for help identifying woman killed in SUV crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian […]
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Carjacking Suspect Shot By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy ID'd
A host of charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man who remains hospitalized in Maryland after being shot by a member of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as he fled from an alleged carjacking. Anne Arundel County resident Tyler Ray Marini Sater, of Stoney Beach, remains hospitalized in...
Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
Man found shot, dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Dec. 22, 3:04 p.m. — Police said the man who died was Charles Joseph Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, Md. He had been shot. Detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County […]
