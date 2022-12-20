Read full article on original website
KTLO
OOI offering winter energy assistance programs
The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
KTLO
MHPD asks the public for assistance to help find mail thief
The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for stealing mail. Over the past several weeks, many citizens have reported mail stolen from their mailboxes. MHPD Corporal Mychal Warno spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to ask the public for assistance.
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
KTLO
Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday
While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Police arrested a man who possessed the shell. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road. Investigators believe the shell...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With several inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Silver Dollar City fined over $14,000 after park employee death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died earlier this year.
KTLO
Gail’s Pets Second Chance works to rescue dogs in Marion County
For more than three decades, a local nonprofit organization has dedicated its time and resources to rescuing dogs in Marion County. Gail’s Pets Second Chance has long been taking in strays and pets that have been surrendered by their owners. Gail Ross and Dena Sparks of Gail’s Pets were...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County following crash
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County around 1 p.m. after a Thursday morning crash. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
