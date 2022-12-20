ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OOI offering winter energy assistance programs

The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

MHPD asks the public for assistance to help find mail thief

The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for stealing mail. Over the past several weeks, many citizens have reported mail stolen from their mailboxes. MHPD Corporal Mychal Warno spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to ask the public for assistance.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday

While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KTLO

Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence

A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

