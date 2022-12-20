The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.

HARRISON, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO