House fire forces family to find a new place to stay

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay.

Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street.

Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has a lot of smoke damage. Some of the family members who live here were home at the time but got out safely.

There is no word yet on a cause.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.