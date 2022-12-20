House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay.
Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street.Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown
Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has a lot of smoke damage. Some of the family members who live here were home at the time but got out safely.
There is no word yet on a cause.
