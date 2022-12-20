ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

House fire forces family to find a new place to stay

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay.

Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street.

Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown

Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has a lot of smoke damage. Some of the family members who live here were home at the time but got out safely.

There is no word yet on a cause.

