Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Police arrested a man who possessed the shell. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road. Investigators believe the shell...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
KTTS
Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief
(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Woman found dead after Bella Vista house fire
Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
ksmu.org
Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs
Springfield City Utilities said midday on Friday that it was canceling an energy conservation request it issued earlier in the day, asking customers to turn down their thermostats and avoid using energy-intensive appliance like dishwashers. In a news release, CU officials said they were able to cancel that request because...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
Lawrence County Record
Accused of failing to protect students, Aurora School District faces two lawsuits
(Note: Due to the serious allegations raised in these lawsuits, the names of the students and their parents are being withheld at this time.) Lawsuits both allege sexual assault against children on school bus, first stemmed from 2019 incidents. The Aurora R-8 School District is being sued by two individuals,...
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County following crash
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County around 1 p.m. after a Thursday morning crash. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Comments / 0