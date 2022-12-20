Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
City of Cleveland swears in new Community Police Commission members
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's new Community Police Commission is now officially up and running. All 13 members of the Commission have been sworn in by Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin during several ceremonies that have taken place over the last two weeks. The Cleveland Community Police Commission will have the...
Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah lit for eighth year outside Lyndhurst City Hall
About 20 people gathered at Lyndhurst City Hall Dec. 21 to light the menorah on the fourth night of Chanukah. Presiding over the ceremony was Rabbi Mendy Freedman, co-director of Lyndhurst Chabad. He was joined by Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward, who spoke to guests and lit the shamash, and...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
Social media user scams woman out of $250,000: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident contacted police Dec. 19 that a person on Instagram pretended to be in the military. The resident was scammed of $250,000 cash and gift cards. The officer told the resident to gather evidence and drop it off at the station or call for a pickup when she was ready.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing
A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
Stabbing incident at Cedar Road apartment under investigation: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Cedar Road apartment on a report of a disturbance that involved a stabbing. Officers located a man and woman in the apartment who appeared to have stab wounds. Officers administered first aid...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Massillon
Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport.
