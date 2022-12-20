He first offered me seven figures. Then he started getting colorful in his English, though his words were only four letters long. He was running hot, and it was at least somewhat understandable. A few weeks back, I was extending the Northeast golf calendar with a December afternoon solo round, and so was our man, and after six holes, we joined together. But now, we waited. The group in front of us on this short par-4 had parked their cart about 30 yards short of the green, and it was reachable from the tee.

