This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Rules Guy: When playing a match, can you hit a practice shot out of a bunker after a hole is completed?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was recently playing in a two-man best-ball tournament. After the hole was completed, one of our opponents hit a practice shot out of a bunker. Is he disqualified for doing so? — Jack Morkin, via email.
2023 rules changes to know: A drop that can land CLOSER to the hole?
Taking a drop will be a little less complicated in 2023. The time-consuming process of having to re-drop your ball because it rolled forward, closer to the hole will become a thing of the past when using back-on-the-line relief starting Jan. 1. Back-on-the-line relief is used most often for penalty...
Court overturns $5 million verdict against country club for errant golf balls hitting house
A couple who won a $5 million lawsuit against a country club for errant golf balls hitting their home have had the verdict overturned. A Massachusetts jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million last December, concluding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the Tenczar’s home from a constant barrage of shots coming from the club’s 15th hole. The house is at the bend of a dogleg hole, with many players hitting the house when trying to cut the corner. The Tenczars claimed their house had been hit over 660 times in a four-year stretch. The country club planted trees near the Tenczar’s home and made minor alterations to the hole but didn’t install protective netting as wished by the Tenczars.
Tiger, LIV, one angry man and High Life guys: 22 Christmas golf wishes
He first offered me seven figures. Then he started getting colorful in his English, though his words were only four letters long. He was running hot, and it was at least somewhat understandable. A few weeks back, I was extending the Northeast golf calendar with a December afternoon solo round, and so was our man, and after six holes, we joined together. But now, we waited. The group in front of us on this short par-4 had parked their cart about 30 yards short of the green, and it was reachable from the tee.
8,463 Yards From the Tips! Two 700-Yard Par-5s! Meet North America’s Longest Golf Course
One of the shortest hitters on the PGA Tour helped design North America's longest golf course. Get to know RainDance, one hour north of Denver.
The foolproof way to ensure you have perfect posture every time, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Having good posture is one of the golf swing’s most important fundamentals. Like your grip, stance and ball position, your posture sets the tone for your swing before you make your first move, and ensuring your body is in the proper position is the first step to executing a good golf shot. But how do you know if your posture is sound?
Our most-read slice fix of 2022 featured 10 ways to straighten out your ballflight
Missing fairways is never fun, but missing fairways because of a slice is mildly infuriating. There’s a certain helplessness you feel when hitting a banana slice, and most golfers have no idea how to fix it. It’s no surprise that an anti-slice story was a popular one on GOLF.com...
Best golf beers? Best beers with golf in the name? Here’s an unscientific ranking
Love the content, keep it coming! Here in Columbus, we have what I would say is our premier local brewery, Land-Grant Brewing Company. The owner is a good friend of mine and an avid golfer. Since day one, they’ve had a beer on tap called Greenskeeper IPA. It’s seasonal now, so I’ll check and see when it will become available. Where should I send a 6’er?
