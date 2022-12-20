ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Announces New Alert System

LPD: Effective January 1, 2023 the Lakewood Police Department will no longer utilize Nixle for our emergency alerts and community notification system. Instead, we have migrated to Command Central Notify powered by Motorola Solutions. If you or you subscribers are interested in signing up for emergency notifications you may do so by going to the following link.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Today marks one of the darkest days in the Lakewood Fire Department’s History

Today marks a tragic day and one of the darkest days in the history of the Lakewood Fire Department, with the death of two of their firefighters. The deadly fire occurred the night of December 23, 1976 at the Hotel Allaben, located at the northeast corner of Monmouth Avenue and Fifth Street, where the department was summoned at 1:19 AM for a working hotel fire.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of R’ Moshe Weiswasser Z”L of Lakewood. R’ Moshe Z”L, of A Country Place, is the father of R’ Yitzchok and R’ Yisroel of Lakewood, and Mrs. Gitty Kohn of Far Rockaway. The Levaya is scheduled...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People

Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
NEW JERSEY STATE

