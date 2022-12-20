ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
CBS Boston

Mass. leaders react to Jan. 6 criminal referrals

WASHINGTON - The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies. It is finishing its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers call a "roadmap to justice." The panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and...
The Independent

Anger as ‘worthless’ Texas governor drops off migrants outside Kamala Harris’s residence in freezing weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to have celebrated Christmas this weekend by ensuring that three busloads of migrants would be left in the cold outside of Kamala Harris’s residence.The Republican state leader has continued, along with Florida’s Ron DeSantis, to use confused migrants and lure them onto buses to take them to areas that will attract media attention under the promise of aid being provided once they arrive. In many if not all cases, the governors have had little to no contact with local authorities to manage the migrants’ arrival and to ensure they are not left out on...
BronxVoice

Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside Furniture

NEW YORK - A jury convicted a Massachusetts man of running a drug trafficking ring smuggling cocaine inside furniture to locations in the Bronx and Yonkers. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the conviction in Manhattan federal court of Abel Montilla.
Salon

‘Caged … for no fault of your own’: Detainees dread COVID while awaiting immigration hearings

LUMPKIN, Ga. — In October, Yibran Ramirez-Cecena didn't alert the staff at Stewart Detention Center to his cough and runny nose. Ramirez-Cecena, who had been detained at the immigration detention facility in southwestern Georgia since May, hid his symptoms, afraid he would be put in solitary confinement if he tested positive for covid-19. "Honestly, I didn't want to go spend 10 days by myself in a room — they call it the hole," Ramirez-Cecena said. He is being held at the center as he waits to learn whether he will be deported to Mexico or can remain in the United States, where he has lived for more than two decades.
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
New York Post

Doubts emerge about key witness testimony to Jan. 6 committee

The final report from the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot is expected to release Thursday and will include some testimony that the panel found questionable, according to an executive summary of the report. The committee claims former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato made unreliable statements when he disputed previous testimony that the 76-year-old Trump tried to grab the wheel of the presidential SUV on Jan. 6, 2021 to join his supporters outside the Capitol The panel wrote that it “has significant concerns about the credibility” of Ornato’s testimony.  Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for Trump’s then-chief of...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Catholic Conference to support bill eliminating statue of limitations

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Catholic Conference will support legislation that could potentially eliminate the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse, the MCC announced Monday.   The Catholic Church in Maryland will support legislation that may be introduced during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session that prospectively eliminates the statute of limitation in civil lawsuits involving cases of child sexual abuse.," the MCC said. In their statement, they cite an existing federal law, S.3103, that would have a similar impact to the legislation they expect to be proposed next year.  The federal law allows individuals an unlimited amount of time to file a civil lawsuit in cases of child sexual abuse.    
