The Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Shop Small Shop Handmade to historical downtown Crawfordsville with a ribbon cutting at their grand opening. This local gift shop, located at 124 N. Green St., has been servicing the community for over a year but recently moved from Linden to Crawfordsville. The shop offers a unique assortment of items from 30 vendors in the community, all united under one roof. Their creations and customizations range from laser engraving for your personal needs or company swag to lighted glass block art.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO