A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
newsdakota.com
VCBC Public Library Public Hearing On The Book Jan. 5
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moen. The hearing will be held at the Skoal Room, which is located on the campus of Valley City...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
newsdakota.com
Valley City School Board Weighs Options On Proposed Project
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public School board continues to look at the best options on a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a set of designs and proposals drafted by JLG Architects was...
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
newsdakota.com
VCPS Head Football Coach Scott Roehrich Resigns
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City High School Head Football coach Scott Roehrich tendered his resignation as the head football coach earlier this month. Roehrich will continue in his teaching position with the Valley City Public School District. Roehrich was named Coach of the Year by his piers following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
