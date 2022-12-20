Read full article on original website
I remember waking up coughing my lungs out when I smoked......switching to vaping that morning cough is totally and completely gone. that being said, I'm sure vaping has its own problems. I contemplate this as I watch the chemicals being pumped into the chocolate we make to stretch cocobutter so we can make it cheaper. that same chemical causes cancer in laboratory mice. so what is healthy these days?
