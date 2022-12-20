Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Transfer Station & Garbage Pickup Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Transfer Station will be closing at 11:00am on December 23rd and closed December 26th. Public Works & City Hall Office will be closing at NOON on Friday, December 23rd and closed Monday December 26th. Garbage will be picked up by 11:00am on Friday...
kvrr.com
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
valleynewslive.com
Weather closes roads, snarls travel plans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is making Christmas travel plans incredibly difficult with a major weather system across the country closing roads. In North Dakota, I-94 from Jamestown to the Montana border is closed. Several other roads around the state are also closed, and as of this writing, much of ND is in a ‘No Travel Advisory.’
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
valleynewslive.com
Truck trailer stuck in Jamestown viaduct
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi-truck trailer was a bit to high to pass through the Jamestown viaduct underpass Wednesday. Jamestown Police had to respond to a call for service that a truck trailer was wedged in the southbound lane of the viaduct. Authorities say no one was hurt.
newsdakota.com
Special Ring Dropped Into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
kvrr.com
Another Round of Fresh Snow Causes Slick Roads and More Spinouts and Crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you aren’t sure just how slick the roads are out there, take a look at this car on its roof along I-29 right here in Fargo. It was spotted along the northbound lanes just a short distance from the onramp from 13th Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
valleynewslive.com
Maple River Winery is up for sale
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners Greg and Susan Kempel are taking a step back from managing their Maple River Winery. They have put their business and the building up for sale. They had great success over the weekend at the Minn-Dak Market at West Acres in Fargo, ND...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Winter Disaster Declaration Resolution Approved
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Commission held a special meeting on Wednesday, December 21st to declare a winter storm disaster. The commission approved of R0esolution 2384, a resolution declaring a winter storm disaster, the approved resolution is a mechanism for future funding purposes, if needed this winter. A copy of that resolution is attached below.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police chief says "stay interview" results show department "in a much different place" compared to last year
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown suspends alley garbage pickup
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The City of Jamestown is suspending all residential alley garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. This will be in place until further notice because of alley conditions throughout the city. You are reminded to place garbage and recycling on the boulevard on your scheduled pick-up...
