Kansas City, KS

Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men convicted of kidnapping will spend the rest of their lives in federal prison.

Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez, 27, and Juan D. Osorio, 28, are from Mexico but live in Kansas City, according to court documents.

A jury convicted the men after hearing evidence that they set up a drug deal to kidnap and rob the victim, Cristian Escutia , in April 2017.

Court documents show the men arranged to buy $300 of marijuana from Escutia. Bravo-Lopez and Osorio met the man outside of Escutia’s home, shot him in the arm, and forced him into their car at gunpoint.

Court paperwork shows a neighbor’s video surveillance system recorded the victim’s abduction.

The two men drove the victim to an area near Fairfax Trafficway and Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Court documents show Bravo-Lopez and Osorio shot Escutia three times and left him to die on the side of the road.

Osorio had an Action Arms Uzi .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol with him when he was arrested in April 2017, according to court documents.

In addition to kidnapping and murder, the jury also found Osorio guilty of being in the country illegally with a firearm. Bravo-Lopez was also found guilty of illegally reentering the United States after having been deported in 2016.

The two men will be officially sentenced at a later time, but face mandatory sentences of life in federal prison without parole.

