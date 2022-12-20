ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station

An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said.  The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene.  When the train arrived,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s community board schedule this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be no meetings of Staten Island’s three community boards this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Meetings will resume in the new year. All Community Board meetings and meetings of their committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Airport passenger volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced this week that monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports have surpassed pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic volumes. John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport handled a total...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

