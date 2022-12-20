Read full article on original website
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Merry Christmas!. Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Staten Island on Sunday in observance of the holiday. With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26. Staten Island...
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
JetBlue plane with 100+ passengers at NYC airport has fire onboard
NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Christmas Eve, officials said. Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Saturday, starting at...
Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
Union: Staten Island Ferry fire was caused by fuel leak; NYC waiting to begin investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The union representing hundreds of Staten Island Ferry workers claims that Thursday evening’s fire onboard the newly-commissioned Sandy Ground vessel was the result of a fuel leak, though the city has yet to confirm that information. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
NYC Parks winter events in the 5 boroughs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks is welcoming the winter by hosting events across the five boroughs. Although a few were already hosted on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice, there are some which are set for the coming days. Dec. 24 will see Holiday Origami Ornament making at Fort...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stunning French chateau with imported terracotta roof in Annadale, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website describes 284 Vineland Ave. as a one-of-a-kind property and with good reason: This 5,600-square-foot home will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a European fairytale with a $250,000 imported terracotta roof straight from Germany and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor revealing gorgeous moldings.
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
Staten Island’s community board schedule this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be no meetings of Staten Island’s three community boards this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Meetings will resume in the new year. All Community Board meetings and meetings of their committees are open to the public. They provide an excellent opportunity for residents to learn about happenings in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
Staten Island on a hot streak, as these 3 residents hit $1M+ New York Lottery jackpots in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a year of luck for a few Staten Islanders who won big lottery prizes in 2022. At least three borough residents have collected jackpot prizes from New York Lottery scratch-off tickets this year — prizes in the millions — all bought on Staten Island.
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally
Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and appear to be the work of different...
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
Airport passenger volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced this week that monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports have surpassed pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic volumes. John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport handled a total...
Road maintenance to cause closures, delays on Staten Island roadways next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week throughout Staten Island, though there is no paving or milling planed. The maintenance will take place from Tuesday through Friday. Monday is a holiday for DOT employees. The work may cause temporary...
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
