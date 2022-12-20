ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Game by game: How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff

This is the 143rd season for Michigan, the winningest program in college football history. It’s the first time the Wolverines have won 13 games. “To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. It sounds like a hot start to a basketball season.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon returning for another season

Jacoby Windmon won’t be one and done at Michigan State. The senior linebacker/defensive end announced via Twitter on Saturday he will return to the Spartans next season. He has another season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
MLive.com

First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season

The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI
crhspress.com

Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds

The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy