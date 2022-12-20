Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
MLive.com
CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
MLive.com
Game by game: How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff
This is the 143rd season for Michigan, the winningest program in college football history. It’s the first time the Wolverines have won 13 games. “To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. It sounds like a hot start to a basketball season.”
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Get to know TCU football before playoff matchup with Michigan
Michigan has never played TCU before, so it made sense to bring in an expert to talk about the Horned Frogs. The teams will face off in the Fiesta Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff, on Dec. 31. The winner will earn a spot in the national championship. Steven...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon returning for another season
Jacoby Windmon won’t be one and done at Michigan State. The senior linebacker/defensive end announced via Twitter on Saturday he will return to the Spartans next season. He has another season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
MLive.com
First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season
The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins records career night as he moves closer to full health
EAST LANSING – A few minutes after Jaden Akins recorded a career-best scoring game on Wednesday night for Michigan State, he had an admission to make to his head coach. After Tom Izzo addressed his Spartans team following its win over Oakland, Akins asked for a quick word.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
MLive.com
Schedule set for Shot-Clock Classic at Spring Arbor
The schedule is set for the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor. In its second year, the Classic will bring in boys basketball teams from the Jackson area and beyond to play with a 35-second shot clock in place.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
A massive winter storm is headed toward Michigan. Will our white Christmas become a blackout?
Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, Metro Detroit is expected to get hit with 6-10 inches of snow, while West Michigan could see up to two feet. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers how the impending storm will impact the holiday.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
crhspress.com
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
