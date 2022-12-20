ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three Christmas gifts Michigan football gave us this year

The most wonderful time of the year has been made all the more wonderful this year with the prospects of a Michigan Wolverines’ national championship. Although two victories still separate Team 143 from their first title since 1997 (first outright since 1948), this year feels as tangible as ever.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?

It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Warde Manuel expresses support for NIL collectives in press release

It’s no secret that new NIL rules and regulations in college sports are changing the landscape of the NCAA. Warde Manuel and the Michigan Wolverines continue to try and position themselves ahead of the pack with some unique opportunities for their student-athletes. “Intercollegiate athletics continues to see rapid change...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Video Breakdown: Why Michigan’s defense couldn’t slow down UNC’s Armando Bacot

We’re 11 games into the Michigan Wolverines basketball season, and the team now sits at 7-4 after losing yet another winnable game against a non-conference opponent. North Carolina was once ranked the No. 1 team in the country before going on a four-game losing streak earlier this season. The Jordan Invitational matchup with Michigan gave both squads a chance to get right before the holidays and the start of conference play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI

