Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Maize n Brew
Three Christmas gifts Michigan football gave us this year
The most wonderful time of the year has been made all the more wonderful this year with the prospects of a Michigan Wolverines’ national championship. Although two victories still separate Team 143 from their first title since 1997 (first outright since 1948), this year feels as tangible as ever.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?
It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
Maize n Brew
Warde Manuel expresses support for NIL collectives in press release
It’s no secret that new NIL rules and regulations in college sports are changing the landscape of the NCAA. Warde Manuel and the Michigan Wolverines continue to try and position themselves ahead of the pack with some unique opportunities for their student-athletes. “Intercollegiate athletics continues to see rapid change...
Maize n Brew
Detailing the signees in Michigan’s 2023 class that are expected to enroll early
Now that a bulk of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 class has signed their letters of intent, you can expect to see quite a few of them on campus starting in January. Here are the expected early enrollees for Michigan. Cole Cabana - four-star RB. The in-stater from Dexter has...
Maize n Brew
What Michigan’s defense needs to improve on before Big Ten play starts back up
The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 on the year, without a marquee win heading into Christmas. They’ve beaten all the teams they were supposed to, they got throttled by Arizona State, and they lost tight games to talented teams in Virginia, Kentucky and UNC. The Wolverines have so much talent,...
Maize n Brew
Video Breakdown: Why Michigan’s defense couldn’t slow down UNC’s Armando Bacot
We’re 11 games into the Michigan Wolverines basketball season, and the team now sits at 7-4 after losing yet another winnable game against a non-conference opponent. North Carolina was once ranked the No. 1 team in the country before going on a four-game losing streak earlier this season. The Jordan Invitational matchup with Michigan gave both squads a chance to get right before the holidays and the start of conference play.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – The new owner of the house that once belonged to Mark Latunski -- who was convicted of killing, mutilating, and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek -- is speaking out about his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
