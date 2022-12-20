Read full article on original website
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
Study finds how much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. The study aimed to inform government policy by estimating the annual economic value of...
Should you go sick to a party? How to navigate travel, family gatherings during tripledemic
It seems like whenever there's a party, someone goes home sick. Dr. Ladan Pourmasiha, a family medicine physician for Baptist Health, regularly sees patients coming in with coughs, runny noses and sore throats after large gatherings. She's the medical director for Baptist Health South Florida's Urgent Care Centers in Broward County.
How the brain stores remote fear memory
A remote fear memory is a memory of traumatic events that occurred in the distant past—a few months to decades ago. A University of California, Riverside, mouse study published in Nature Neuroscience has now spelled out the fundamental mechanisms by which the brain consolidates remote fear memories. The study...
COVID-19 booster increases durability of antibody response, research shows
New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine speaks to the benefits of a COVID-19 booster. The new findings shed light on how mRNA boosters—both Pfizer and Moderna—affect the durability of our antibodies to COVID-19. A booster, the researchers report, made for longer-lasting antibodies for all recipients, even those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
Substantial rise in the incidence of renal replacement therapy due to nephrosclerosis in Japan
A new Japanese study reveals that the age-standardized incidence rates of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) due to chronic glomerulonephritis and diabetic nephropathy has decreased, while rates due to nephrosclerosis have increased considerably between 2006 and 2020. Age-specific incidence rates of RRT attributed to nephrosclerosis also...
White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging
A new research paper titled "White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging" has been published in Aging. Brain age is an MRI-derived estimate of brain tissue loss that has a similar pattern to aging-related atrophy. White matter hyperintensities (WMHs) are neuroimaging markers of small vessel disease and may represent subtle signs of brain compromise.
When elders can't hear words at a noisy holiday gathering, too many brain cells may be firing at once
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that old mice were less capable than young mice of "turning off" certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a "fuzzy" sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound—such as spoken words—and filter out surrounding "noise."
Treating COVID-19 infection with molnupiravir can lead to quicker recovery at home
Molnupiravir (taken as an 800mg dose twice daily for five days) does not reduce hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated adults with COVID-19 infection who are at higher risk of mortality, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal. However, the patients treated at home with molnupiravir recovered quicker compared to the control group.
Glassfrogs achieve transparency by packing red blood cells into mirror-coated liver
New research shows that glassfrogs—known for their highly transparent undersides and muscles—perform their "disappearing acts" by stowing away nearly all of their red blood cells into their uniquely reflective livers. The study, led by scientists at the American Museum of Natural History and Duke University, is being published...
Genetic mechanism associated with high-calorie food-fueled obesity revealed
High-calorie foods—high in fat, oil, and sugar—can taste good but often cause overeating, leading to obesity and major health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?. Recently, it has become clear that a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity in humans....
Body pitch and movement distort perception, find researchers
Our ability to perceive what is truly vertical is crucial. Without it, we would struggle to perform simple tasks such as holding a cup of coffee without spilling it and maintaining appropriate body posture. Now, an international team of scientists from Japan, Canada and Germany have discovered a new situation...
Researchers reveal lipidome atlas of developing heart
The heart, an indispensable organ with fascinating development biology, is the first organ to become functional in the developing mammalian embryo. Cardiac lipid metabolism is intricately connected with heart physiology. However, a comprehensive lipidomic map of heart organogenesis has yet to be created. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Shui Guanghou...
Study discovers novel therapeutic target to advance the treatment of diabetic eye diseases
A recent study discovered a novel therapeutic target named ADAM10 that could be used to treat patients with Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), a condition that leads to blindness induced by prolonged diabetes. Abnormal blood vessel formation in the eyes of diabetic patients is a common phenomenon for DR, which could ultimately result in vision loss.
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
When the body's B cell training grounds stay open after hours
If B cells are the munitions factories of the immune system, manufacturing antibodies to neutralize harmful pathogens, then the tiny biological structures known as germinal centers are its weapons-development facilities. Formed in response to infection and vaccination, these microscopic training grounds allow B cells to perfect the antibodies they deploy against specific viruses and bacteria.
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
Study identifies key neurons that maintain normal body temperature in mammals
A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has reported that a group of neurons, called EP3 neurons, in the preoptic area of the brain play a key role in regulating body temperature in mammals. The finding could pave the way for the development of a technology that artificially adjusts body temperature to help treat heat stroke, hypothermia, and even obesity. The new study was published in the journal Science Advances.
Children exhale significantly fewer potentially infectious particles than adults, finds study
Children exhale significantly fewer potentially infectious particles than adults—at least this is true for the small respiratory droplets that are predominantly produced in the lungs. This is a key finding of a study conducted by the Max Planck Institutes for Dynamics and Self-Organization and for Chemistry in collaboration with the University Göttingen Medical Center.
