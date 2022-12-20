ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties awarded nearly $8 million in grants

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — Police departments in seven local counties were awarded nearly $8 million as part of a larger law enforcement grant, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

Across the state, $170 million in total was awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.

“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”

The Local Law Enforcement Support Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget .

The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).

Here are the local counties and police departments awarded grants:

Bradford County

Athens Borough, $106,795

Athens Township, $287,631

Towanda Borough, $40,000

Centre County

Ferguson Township, $233,750

State College Borough, $2,977,553

Clinton County

Lock Haven City, $772,476

Columbia County

Berwick Borough, $270,000

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, $295,351

Briar Creek Township, $196,353

Catawissa Borough, $90,309

Locust Township, $50,800

Lycoming County

Jersey Shore Borough, $13,445

Muncy Borough, $56,802

Old Lycoming Township, $102,924

South Williamsport Borough, $101,409

Williamsport City, $1,580,137

Montour County

Mahoning Township, $140,964

Northumberland County

Coal Township, $40,897

Milton Borough, $135,036

Mount Carmel Borough, $52,915

Mount Carmel Township, $366,886

Sunbury City, $35,560

Watsontown Borough, $35,816

More individualized information about the programs can be found under the Enhancing Law Enforcement webpage on the www.pccd.pa.gov website.

