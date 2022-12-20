ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday in reference to found human remains. Officials said remains were found in “an isolated area away from normal travel by utility contractors.”

Officials said the remains cannot be positively identified and steps are being taken to identify the remains. No foul play is suspected, officials said, and further information will be released once the remains are identified and next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

