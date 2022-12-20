Read full article on original website
Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa 50801. Visitation Day and Date:. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation Start:Open visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family, to...
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
