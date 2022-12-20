ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
6 Perfect Last Minute Gifts For People Who Love Illinois

If you have a friend of family member who loves Illinois, there are so many wonderful gifts you can get them! I'm here to save Christmas for you procrastinators. I'm typically a last minute gift-giver... I have yet to finish my holiday shopping and it's almost Christmas. Better later than never - am I right?
Illinois Announces Plans For New Cannabis Dispensary Lottery

Illinois is getting ready for another lottery to hand out cannabis dispensary licenses. 55 licenses will be awarded early to next year to applicants under the state’s social equity program, open to businesses where the majority ownership comes from areas disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. The state plans to begin accepting applications on January 30th for a two week period.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses

There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Jake Wells

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
WCIA

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
R.A. Heim

Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state during the holidays

money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
1520 The Ticket

10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois

"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
WCIA

Santa spotted in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
R.A. Heim

You should have received up to $400 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
