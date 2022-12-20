Read full article on original website
Related
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Check Your Tickets: 4 Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Worth Between $1 M and $50,000 Sold in Illinois
Christmas just got much, much merrier for four lucky Illinois Lottery players. Four winning Illinois lottery tickets worth between $1 million and $50,000 were sold late last week in different locations across the state as well as online, on the Illinois Lottery website, officials said. According to the Illinois Lottery,...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
6 Perfect Last Minute Gifts For People Who Love Illinois
If you have a friend of family member who loves Illinois, there are so many wonderful gifts you can get them! I'm here to save Christmas for you procrastinators. I'm typically a last minute gift-giver... I have yet to finish my holiday shopping and it's almost Christmas. Better later than never - am I right?
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
wmay.com
Illinois Announces Plans For New Cannabis Dispensary Lottery
Illinois is getting ready for another lottery to hand out cannabis dispensary licenses. 55 licenses will be awarded early to next year to applicants under the state’s social equity program, open to businesses where the majority ownership comes from areas disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. The state plans to begin accepting applications on January 30th for a two week period.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state during the holidays
money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Santa spotted in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
You should have received up to $400 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0