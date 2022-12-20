Read full article on original website
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
whdh.com
Boston police warning of phone scam
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
Barely Legal Lowell Man Arrested For Wrong Way Driving, Drugs In NH: Police
A Lowell man who drove against traffic on the interstate got busted for more than just reckless driving, after cops discovered the man was intoxicated and was transporting drugs in his car, authorities said. Nikhl Israni, 22, was driving southbound on I-293 North around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
newbedfordguide.com
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate
“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Alleged shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
