Ashland, MA

Boston police warning of phone scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
BOSTON, MA
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate

“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA

