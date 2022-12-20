Why Cleveland Heights was able to change speed limits on some local roads, starting Wednesday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This PlaceIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing PermanentlyTy D.Beachwood, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
46-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike kills four, injures many more; eastbound lanes on toll road remain closed
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike killed four people Friday and injured many more in a crash that closed the toll road between Sandusky and Fremont, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of the turnpike remain shut down, and it is unclear when they will open,...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
Winter storm blamed for I-90 crash that brought down light pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crash brings down pole: I-90 Weather-related traffic crashes and spinouts kept Westlake police officers busy on Dec. 23 as a winter storm brought snow and high winds. A Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:30 a.m. lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp from...
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
Winter storm arrives in Northeast Ohio as snow and temperatures fall, winds rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winds were howling early this morning and both snow and temperatures were falling as the winter storm that’s been warned about all week arrived in Northeast Ohio. The temperature was in the mid-20s at 4:15 a.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the National...
Best U.S. cities to celebrate Christmas? C’mon, Cleveland deserves more respect!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Have yourself a merry little Christmas. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
spectrumnews1.com
Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
4 killed in 50-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky
Shocking images circulating on social media show a disastrous pileup of dozens of vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky amid a severe winter storm causing icy roads and low visibility.
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
Why Cleveland Hopkins is turning to private snow plows
The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will need a lot of outside help plowing runways and not just for this week’s severe winter weather.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 5