Ashland, MA

FUN 107

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
FUN 107

Randolph Couple Charged in Alleged $5 Million Ponzi Scheme

RANDOLPH — State officials have filed a complaint against a Randolph couple accused of preying on local Haitian community members in an alleged Ponzi scheme that lost more than $5 million. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office says its Securities Division filed an administrative complaint Monday against Milendophe Duperier...
RANDOLPH, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Hunter Suffers Minor Injuries in Tree Stand Accident

ACUSHNET — A hunter in the woods behind an Acushnet horse farm was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after finding himself in a precarious position early Monday morning. Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland confirmed scanner reports that a hunter was alone in the woods when...
ACUSHNET, MA
FUN 107

Boston Is Turning On Closed Captioning

Today's news tells the story of another COVID-19 silver lining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has signed an ordinance calling for businesses to have closed captioning turned on for all televisions facing the public. During the pandemic, the deaf community and people with hearing disabilities missed out on a lot of information, but that's about to change.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Straus: South Coast Rail Happened Because of Charlie Baker

Earlier this month, residents of the SouthCoast got a preview of the long-awaited completion of South Coast Rail when Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and other Beacon Hill notables made a train stop at the recently-completed Freetown train station. Phase 1 of South Coast Rail is expected to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

‘Jughead’ in Somerset Comes Crashing Down Due to Terrible Storm

After months of hard work and dedication, the giant snowman head that was being built in Somerset came tumbling down. “Jughead” was just about complete, but thanks to the storm that swept through the SouthCoast Friday morning, the giant structure is in shambles, leaving Melissa Morgado to fetch dozens of milk jugs scattered throughout her neighborhood.
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State

NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Hiking Trails Becoming Littered With Dog Waste

The SouthCoast region has so many great hiking, biking, and walking trails that are going to waste – literally. Many area trails are pet friendly, allowing dog owners to bond with their animals in the great outdoors rather than Rover being cooped up in the house while his humans are out enjoying nature.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse

Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent

I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

