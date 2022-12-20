Read full article on original website
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
New Bedford Police Seize Over a Kilogram of Fentanyl in Drug Bust
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl and arrested a man they suspect of operating under several aliases in a drug bust on Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives searched a Pawnee Court home in the Shawmut Village housing complex on Dec. 20.
Fall River Daycare Break-in Suspects Arrested
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have caught two suspects in a series of break-ins that took place at a city daycare earlier this month. Police said an officer responded to two separate break-ins and larcenies on Dec. 10 and again on Dec. 11 at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street.
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
Randolph Couple Charged in Alleged $5 Million Ponzi Scheme
RANDOLPH — State officials have filed a complaint against a Randolph couple accused of preying on local Haitian community members in an alleged Ponzi scheme that lost more than $5 million. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office says its Securities Division filed an administrative complaint Monday against Milendophe Duperier...
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
Acushnet Hunter Suffers Minor Injuries in Tree Stand Accident
ACUSHNET — A hunter in the woods behind an Acushnet horse farm was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries after finding himself in a precarious position early Monday morning. Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland confirmed scanner reports that a hunter was alone in the woods when...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Boston Is Turning On Closed Captioning
Today's news tells the story of another COVID-19 silver lining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has signed an ordinance calling for businesses to have closed captioning turned on for all televisions facing the public. During the pandemic, the deaf community and people with hearing disabilities missed out on a lot of information, but that's about to change.
Straus: South Coast Rail Happened Because of Charlie Baker
Earlier this month, residents of the SouthCoast got a preview of the long-awaited completion of South Coast Rail when Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and other Beacon Hill notables made a train stop at the recently-completed Freetown train station. Phase 1 of South Coast Rail is expected to...
‘Jughead’ in Somerset Comes Crashing Down Due to Terrible Storm
After months of hard work and dedication, the giant snowman head that was being built in Somerset came tumbling down. “Jughead” was just about complete, but thanks to the storm that swept through the SouthCoast Friday morning, the giant structure is in shambles, leaving Melissa Morgado to fetch dozens of milk jugs scattered throughout her neighborhood.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State
NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
Heal and Improve Mental Health at This Holistic Horse Farm in Tiverton
Veterans sacrifice a huge portion of their lives to serve our country and Silva Spirit Farms in Tiverton aims to give back to those veterans through a unique, therapeutic experience. The farm offers an experiential approach to tackling tough emotions and mental barriers, and their nonprofit organization known as Medicine...
Dartmouth Hiking Trails Becoming Littered With Dog Waste
The SouthCoast region has so many great hiking, biking, and walking trails that are going to waste – literally. Many area trails are pet friendly, allowing dog owners to bond with their animals in the great outdoors rather than Rover being cooped up in the house while his humans are out enjoying nature.
Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse
Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
Why New Bedford Is the Place to Be on New Year’s Eve
New Bedford has announced a lineup of free family fun centered around a New Year's Eve celebration. Dec. 31 will be capped off with a fireworks display over New Bedford Harbor, which is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. You may remember last New Year's Eve featured very heavy...
New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent
I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
