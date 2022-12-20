Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
pcpatriot.com
VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line
SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
The weather outside is frightful in Hampton Roads for Christmas weekend 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The massive weather system brought damage to some parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Winds knocked down flagpoles and even parts of buildings – all as temperatures dropped and some area families spent Christmas Eve without power at home. Gusty winds from the...
Severe wind causes power outages, shuts down ferry service across Hampton Roads and North Carolina
NORFOLK, Va. — Strong wind gusts are causing power outages and affecting ferry service in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on Friday. Dominion Energy said about 65,000 customers in total lost power in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina throughout the day Friday. However, as of 10 a.m....
Cold, windy winter weather impacts holiday travel rush
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Millions of Americans hit the roads or hopped on a plane to make it to their holiday destinations on Friday. Some arrived late or not all, because of wintry conditions across the U.S. and close to home. "You never know what to expect in Virginia....
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
WSLS
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
cardinalnews.org
GO Virginia board awards $3.5 million to expand program aimed to getting middle school students interested in manufacturing
The GO Virginia economic development board has approved more than $5 million in grants, with nearly $3.5 million of that going to an expansion of the Danville-based GO TEC program that attempts to get middle school students interested in certain manufacturing trades, such as welding. (See Cardinal’s background story on the GO TEC program: “Middle schoolers learn about manufacturing with GO TEC.” This funding would enable the program to expand into Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia
Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to UVA as a preferred walk-on
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
500 Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg after Thursday crash
Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2