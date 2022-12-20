ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line

SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

GO Virginia board awards $3.5 million to expand program aimed to getting middle school students interested in manufacturing

The GO Virginia economic development board has approved more than $5 million in grants, with nearly $3.5 million of that going to an expansion of the Danville-based GO TEC program that attempts to get middle school students interested in certain manufacturing trades, such as welding. (See Cardinal’s background story on the GO TEC program: “Middle schoolers learn about manufacturing with GO TEC.” This funding would enable the program to expand into Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy