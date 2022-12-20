The GO Virginia economic development board has approved more than $5 million in grants, with nearly $3.5 million of that going to an expansion of the Danville-based GO TEC program that attempts to get middle school students interested in certain manufacturing trades, such as welding. (See Cardinal’s background story on the GO TEC program: “Middle schoolers learn about manufacturing with GO TEC.” This funding would enable the program to expand into Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads.

