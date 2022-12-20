Read full article on original website
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Lefty Starting Pitcher Returns to Chicago Cubs on Two-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Smyly logged a 3.47 ERA and 106.1 IP over 22 starts with the Cubs in 2022.
Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal
The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
Former Tri-City ValleyCat Brantley Bell excited for new chapter with San Diego Padres
On Monday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that second baseman Brantley Bell’s contract was purchased by the San Diego Padres organization.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Cuban World Baseball Classic entry getting significant boost
The Cuban World Baseball Classic team was hoping to be able to use major league players as part of their roster. That quest got a little easier on Saturday. According to Francys Romero, Cuban players who are United States residents are being granted a special license to join their WBC roster. Such a move would make a drastic impact upon their chances in the tournament.
Dodgers: Radical Roster Shift Leaves LA Super Fan in Disbelief
There's no escape from the disappointment
