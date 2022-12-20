Read full article on original website
Maryland voter turnout was at a record low this year. Why?
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voter turnout in Maryland this year was the lowest it has been in 40 years, with the exception of 2014. Some say it was because Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was not seen as competitive against now Governor-elect, Democrat Wes Moore. But a newly-elected member of the House of […]
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
Reflecting on his two terms, Hogan says he’s leaving office ‘with a sense of accomplishment’
Outgoing chief executive talks about the lessons he learned watching his father, who played a pivotal role during the Watergate hearings. The post Reflecting on his two terms, Hogan says he’s leaving office ‘with a sense of accomplishment’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washington Examiner
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
NBC Washington
New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police
One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
Nottingham MD
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes
BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
mocoshow.com
Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty
Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
wypr.org
New Maryland state board will scrutinize hundreds of medications to slash prescription costs
The sometimes sky high prices of prescription medications for Medicare and Medicaid patients in Maryland may be a thing of the past in the coming years if a new state board is successful. The Maryland Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board, the first of its kind in the state, released its first annual report Tuesday. Board members say they’ve got big goals next year which includes forcing price limits on pharmaceutical companies.
Bay Net
PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings
LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
woottoncommonsense.com
Governor elect Wes Moore plans comprehensive changes to Maryland’s education system
Wes Moore made history in Maryland as the first Black governor elected in the state and the third in the country. Lieutenant governor elect Aruna Miller added to the historical win as the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland. The race was called by the Associated Press on...
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
thenewsprogress.com
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.
Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
