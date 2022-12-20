ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland voter turnout was at a record low this year. Why?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voter turnout in Maryland this year was the lowest it has been in 40 years, with the exception of 2014. Some say it was because Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was not seen as competitive against now Governor-elect, Democrat Wes Moore. But a newly-elected member of the House of […]
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization

Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police

One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes

BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
Attorney General Frosh Announces Settlement with Caliber Homes; Mortgage Lender Agrees to Pay $250,000 Penalty

Per the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that deceptively displayed on the mailer’s envelope the name and address of the consumers’ original mortgage, creating the appearance that the mailer was sent from the consumer’s mortgage company when the true sender was Caliber. Lenders licensed in Maryland are prohibited from advertising under any name or address that is not their own. Although Caliber denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay the Attorney General’s Office a $250,000 penalty.
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
New Maryland state board will scrutinize hundreds of medications to slash prescription costs

The sometimes sky high prices of prescription medications for Medicare and Medicaid patients in Maryland may be a thing of the past in the coming years if a new state board is successful. The Maryland Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board, the first of its kind in the state, released its first annual report Tuesday. Board members say they’ve got big goals next year which includes forcing price limits on pharmaceutical companies.
PGPD Investigates Recent Carjackings

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjackings that occurred Monday evening in the county. At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover, at 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills and at approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.

Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
