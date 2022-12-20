Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Hundreds of people line up at PDX hoping to see loved ones for Christmas
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s no doubt traveling during the holidays can be stressful on its own and this week’s ice storm only made things worse. Thousands of travelers are having to postpone or cancel plans with their loved ones altogether. “We hadn’t seen them since COVID and...
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
No refreeze for areas outside of Gorge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Santa is giving us an early Christmas present by thawing things out for us across most of the metro area. Temperatures finally climbed above freezing at PDX this afternoon, and we won’t have to worry about things refreezing overnight outside of the Gorge. Roads are wet or slushy, and should be in even better shape tomorrow. Some areas in the south and west metro topped out in the mid 40s today. Areas at higher elevations experienced 40-degree temperatures, too, including the ski resorts! East metro did get some freezing rain this morning through about midday until temperatures finally climbed to about freezing.
Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
First Alert: Tigard family wakes to tree crashing through bathroom ceiling
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds are toppling trees across the Portland metro area as the holiday weekend approaches. From Sandy to Gresham and Beaverton to Clackamas. In Tigard, Chad Layman and his family were asleep when they heard a large crash at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. PHOTO GALLERY: Trees down...
FOX 12 Les Schwab Surprise Squad brings holiday joy to the family of a sick girl
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad spreads holiday cheer by paying for Christmas trees. Inflation is affecting the cost of just about everything, even Christmas trees. So the FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad set out to give some unsuspecting tree hunters a big holiday surprise. FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad creates...
Portland among ‘2022′s Best Cities for Christmas’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What cities spring to mind when you think of Christmas? ... New York, Chicago, maybe? Usually, Portland isn’t among them. But this year the Rose City has been named among the best cities for Christmas, according to the results of a new study by WalletHub.
Semi slides into Kelso slough
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
Red Cross blood drives closed due to weather, plea for donations after winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Critical blood drives were forced to cancel with the winter ice storm hitting much of Oregon and Southwest Washinton. “We are losing hundreds of units of blood across the region,” says Angel Montes, Blood Services Executive, Red Cross Cascades Region. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of the year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away for the holidays.”
3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three fires damaged homes overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing. At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday an apartment building in Vancouver caught fire. Four fire engines responded to the scene to find the fire coming from the windows on the third floor of a three-story building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in nine minutes. No one was injured, but the two residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while. “I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said. “It’s starting to ice up now on...
Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
First Alert Weather Day: Fallen tree pins person to recliner inside Portland house
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland person suffered minor injuries after a large tree fell and damaged their house Thursday, according to firefighters. Shortly after noon, firefighters responded to a home on the 8500 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. They found a resident inside and pinned to their recliner by the fallen tree, which was also blocking access to the front door.
Mail carrier shot, injured in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A U.S. Mail carrier was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon, according to the Milwaukie Police Department. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street. Police said they found a mail carrier wearing their...
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A large fir tree fell onto a Vancouver home on Thursday, the Vancouver Fire Department says. The Vancouver F.D. was dispatched to the 10500 block of SE 14th Street after a neighbor of the homeowners called to report the fallen tree. According to officials, the...
Map: Track the de-icing trucks in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As a winter storm enters the Portland area, crews are working hard to keep the roads clear of snow and ice. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already applied hundreds of gallons of anti-icing liquid to the major thoroughfares and has employees stationed in key locations.
Weather impacts Vancouver C-TRAN services
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - Winter weather has impacted C-TRAN’s routes and services Friday morning. The Vine is being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed. Routes 2, 6, 9, 19, 30, 31, 32 and 47 are...
2 arrested for mail theft, damaging community mailbox in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland men were arrested on Dec. 16 in Happy Valley and charged with U.S. Mail theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to Cannady Elementary School at 18031 Southeast Vogel Road after...
