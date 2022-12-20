Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep...
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
KNOE TV8
Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
Authorities release more information on Millhaven Road shooting; suspect identified
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has released more information on the shooting incident that took place on December 22, 2022, on Millhaven Road. According to police, they were called to Chennault Park due to a shooting. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located […]
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
ktalnews.com
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. The caller advised deputies that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting to assault their neighbor.
West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly calling police multiple times without valid reason
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, at 9:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Browning Avenue in West Monroe. According to reports, upon arrival, the officer learned that 30-year-old Charles Meredith allegedly made the call and could not provide a valid reason […]
BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 issues boil advisory for residences on Shelton Road in Bastrop
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 23, 2022, Consolidated Water District #2 announced a boil advisory for residences located on and near Shelton Road. The advisory was issued due to low pressure. The advisory will continue until further notice.
Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
According to a Walmart Asset Protection agent 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
kalb.com
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.
