ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep...
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. MPD found a woman who was shot. A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy