Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

One man and one woman injured after shooting in Raliegh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition and one woman is in non-critical condition after a shooting in Raliegh. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. Both the man and the woman were transported to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pronounced dead on the scene in a crash on I-40 near Whitten Road. A little after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the single-vehicle accident. MPD asks that citizens avoid the area. If it is not necessary to travel, please stay home.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person dead after overturned car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Second man shot and killed as officers investigated earlier deadly shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While investigating one shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood near Trinity CME Church, Memphis Police said a second shooting happened nearby. MPD said the first shooting happened just before noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting or release any suspect information.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

