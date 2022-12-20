Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
One man and one woman injured after shooting in Raliegh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition and one woman is in non-critical condition after a shooting in Raliegh. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. Both the man and the woman were transported to Regional One...
Man, woman shot at Raleigh gas station, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were both shot at a Mapco gas station in Raleigh. At approximately 1:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Mapco gas station, on Raleigh Millington Road. When officers arrived, they found both a man and a woman shot. The...
MPD: One person has died in single car crash in northeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said Friday night one person has died after apparently crashing into a pole in northeast Memphis. MPD said just before 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident along I-40 eastbound near Whitten Road. They found one person dead at the scene.
One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night. At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pronounced dead on the scene in a crash on I-40 near Whitten Road. A little after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the single-vehicle accident. MPD asks that citizens avoid the area. If it is not necessary to travel, please stay home.
localmemphis.com
2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
Man found dead from the cold in Midtown, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerously cold weather and ice have been moving through the Memphis area since Thursday evening, and Memphis Police said Friday one man succumbed to these conditions in Midtown. MPD said officers were flagged down at the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, where...
Man shot to death in north Shelby County identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in northern Shelby County Thursday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:45 p.m. to Piermont Street, off Renssaler Drive. When paramedics got there, 45-year-old Johnnie Taylor II was dead, SCSO said. The Sheriff’s Office said that...
19-year-old charged with killing West Memphis man who was found in burned-out vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month. Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse […]
Two people shot to death days before Christmas, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot to death just days before Christmas on Thursday, December 22, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of McMurray Street around 11:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood across the street from a Deluxe Inn & Suites.
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
Second person shot and killed near crime scene in New Chicago identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the span of three hours, two people were shot to death in Memphis’ New Chicago neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police officers were originally working a homicide in the 600 block of Wells Avenue around noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Man detained after one shot on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Icy roads cause 6-car pileup involving Memphis Police car and ambulance on Austin Peay Highway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A six-car pileup involving a Memphis Police squad car and a private ambulance cause police to shut down the southbound lanes of Austin Peay Highway near the I-40 interchange in Memphis Friday morning. At 8:32 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the 6-car accident, caused by icy...
actionnews5.com
Person dead after overturned car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
MPD: Second man shot and killed as officers investigated earlier deadly shooting in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While investigating one shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood near Trinity CME Church, Memphis Police said a second shooting happened nearby. MPD said the first shooting happened just before noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting or release any suspect information.
