‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine & Deadpool “Hate Each Other” In New Film
Hugh Jackman is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he’s filming with costar Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorize the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” he said on The Empire Film Podcast (via ComicBook). “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him...
Kate Hudson Says She Sees Nepotism in Other Industries “Way More Than I See It in Hollywood”
Kate Hudson says that she knows nepotism is real but feels it “doesn’t matter” if you work hard and happens “way more” in other industries outside of Hollywood. In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, the Glass Onion star waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. Hudson, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine‘s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo...
Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes Category
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
These Mashups Masterfully Combine 2022's Most Popular Songs
2022 was a big year for most of us, as it marked the first full year following the start of the Covid pandemic where most industries were able to return to at least some form of normal operations. Still, it wasn't all smooth sailing. As 2022 comes to an end,...
Albany Herald
Jay Pharoah Brings His Kevin Hart Impression to ‘Barmageddon’ in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
USA Network‘s unscripted game show Barmageddon, from The Voice coach Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly, is beginning to take shape, and in the TV Insider exclusive clip above, guest stars Jay Pharoah and Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove join for its version of beer pong. Host and WWE’s...
Albany Herald
Jamie Lee Curtis says the 'nepo baby' conversation is 'designed to try to diminish and denigrate'
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her experiences in Hollywood as the child of movie stars, prompted by the current conversation around 'nepo babies' -- the term for children of notable figures whose familial ties are thought to have helped them find exposure and fame themselves. The actress, who...
Albany Herald
‘Outlander’: Claire & Jamie Talk of the Future in Season 7 First Look (VIDEO)
They’re back! Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Fraser clan are ready for another set of adventures as Starz unveils its first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated seventh season of Outlander. Set to officially arrive in Summer 2023, Season 7 welcomes familiar favorites and...
Albany Herald
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Cast Teases the Chaos to Come on the Prequel Series (VIDEO)
The Witcher is a crazy place these days. Between star Henry Cavill‘s departure from the Netflix fantasy to lead a new Superman film — only for it to be abruptly canned — and Liam Hemsworth’s subsequent casting, there is almost as much intrigue off-camera as there is in the novels of author Andrzej Sapkowski and popular video games on which they’re based.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
