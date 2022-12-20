Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Iowa 92 Bridge Over Skunk River Open To Traffic
Those traveling on Iowa 92 for the holidays will now be able to use the bridge that runs over the North Skunk River. Located just east of Rose Hill, in Keokuk county, the bridge reopened to traffic this week. The bridge had been closed for several months due construction. According...
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
Police need help finding missing man
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since December 17 and remains missing, despite any reports online. First responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. Anyone with any information or who has had recent contact with him is […]
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
muddyrivernews.com
Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant
QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
