ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin announces new winter concert series

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin announced a new winter music series, that will take place in a newly designed gathering space. The winter series is described as featuring "upbeat DJ sets with a lounge-style vibe" according to Bogus' website. It's set to start up Saturday, January 28th. Pioneer...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho

If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Amazing Home With Water Park Still Available 6 Hours From Boise

If you ever wanted to own your piece of Heaven, this might be it! A six-hour commute seems extreme, but this home is 30 minutes from a private airport, so if you can afford your plane, this is totally doable. Getting family and friends to visit should be easy too. Getting them to leave will be difficult because this home has everything.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy