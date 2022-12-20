ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Miracle Blood Bring The Noise To News Cafe

The music scene in Boston is historic, illustrious and vast with a ton of talented bands & musicians calling the city and its metro area home. There’s always a few acts from “The Hub” coming down to Lil’ Rhody to play some shows, do some networking and get some new fans while oftentimes accomplishing this in stellar fashion. Another band that’ll be venturing to these parts from that metropolis are noise punks Miracle Blood. The trio of vocalist & guitarist Andrew Wong, bassist Garrett Young and drummer Anthony Bollitier are going to be gracing the checkered floor of the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in Pawtucket on December 23. Locals Jack Wasson, M.D., 123 Astronaut and Ghosts In The Snow will be rounding out the bill starting at 8pm.
PAWTUCKET, RI
No. 4 Kansas 68, Harvard 54

HARVARD (8-5) Ajogbor 4-8 0-5 8, Ledlum 6-18 3-4 17, Nelson 4-7 0-0 10, Sakota 1-4 2-3 5, Silverstein 3-4 0-0 7, Okpara 2-5 0-2 4, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0, Simon 1-4 0-0 3, Tretout 0-3 0-0 0, Hemmings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-14 54. KANSAS (11-1) Adams 5-8...
HARVARD, MA
CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Shea, Tolman & Lincoln primed to contend

Scan the rosters of the area’s boys’ basketball programs and you’ll notice a certain pigskin-themed trend. Those who toiled on the gridiron for several long months before switching to the hardwood might not have been afforded much of a break from the action, yet it’s clear that time waits for no one when switching seasons on the fly. The switch must be flipped and done so in short order.
LINCOLN, RI

