The music scene in Boston is historic, illustrious and vast with a ton of talented bands & musicians calling the city and its metro area home. There’s always a few acts from “The Hub” coming down to Lil’ Rhody to play some shows, do some networking and get some new fans while oftentimes accomplishing this in stellar fashion. Another band that’ll be venturing to these parts from that metropolis are noise punks Miracle Blood. The trio of vocalist & guitarist Andrew Wong, bassist Garrett Young and drummer Anthony Bollitier are going to be gracing the checkered floor of the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in Pawtucket on December 23. Locals Jack Wasson, M.D., 123 Astronaut and Ghosts In The Snow will be rounding out the bill starting at 8pm.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO