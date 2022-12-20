Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WLOS.com
As virus mutates, COVID symptoms are changing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID. But the coronavirus of 2022 is not the same strain that rocked the world in March 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from COVID-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being WPMI's Karris Harmon's dad. He caught COVID mid-December and, although he's fine now, he said for those first couple of days, he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
utv44.com
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
utv44.com
Available Mobile community resources during freezing temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected over the next several days, the City of Mobile has been coordinating with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations. Below is a list of known warming centers and shelters available to homeless persons in our area. These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
WPMI
Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities. Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
Comments / 0